It took Darrell Weaver 20 years to write his book after his daughter passed away.
“She was a healthy child,” Weaver remembered. But in 2002, 15-year-old Ashley died of brain cancer. In November 2022, Weaver finally published his book “The Ashley Weaver Story: A John the Baptist Moment.” At 10 a.m. Saturday, he’ll hold a book signing at Weaver Clinics, 910 SW 38th, Suite B.
The book deals with the griefs, obstacles and trials of life, as well as hope and healing in the face of Jesus Christ, Weaver said.
Weaver said he started writing his book a year after his daughter’s death, but “it was just too painful.” When he was finally able to finish the book, almost 20 years later, it didn’t take long for it to become a best seller in Amazon’s Death & Grief as well as the Spiritual Warfare categories, which “overwhelmed me in a positive sense,” Weaver said.
He said that his book is very specific and for people who want to activate their faith and overcome their hurdles in life. Weaver added his book was a resource for anyone who had suffered a loss and wants to use faith to overcome the grief.
“One of the takeaways is that there will be trials in life,” Weaver said. “It rattles you when something drastic happens. You can be a person of faith, but you’ll still have trials.”
The book consists of stories that helped Weaver to regain his footing in life, he said.
“We all have many physical and emotional scars,” Weaver said. “We have to show our scars and be vulnerable, and then help somebody else who goes through the same struggle.”
Weaver spent almost three decades in law enforcement at the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. During his last nine years at the agency, he served as its director. When he retired, he became a state senator for the Moore area, and was elected last year for a second term. Weaver, originally from Stephens County, received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Cameron University and was named Distinguished Alumni & Acclaimed Aggie.
Besides the story about his daughter, Weaver also published a book about his time as law enforcement officer and how his faith helped him with it. “Undercover Drug Agent: A Walk of Faith” is his second book and was published in 2016. Both books will be available to be signed or bought at Saturday’s book signing.