"The Ashley Weaver Story: A John the Baptist Moment."

It took Darrell Weaver 20 years to write his book after his daughter passed away.

“She was a healthy child,” Weaver remembered. But in 2002, 15-year-old Ashley died of brain cancer. In November 2022, Weaver finally published his book “The Ashley Weaver Story: A John the Baptist Moment.” At 10 a.m. Saturday, he’ll hold a book signing at Weaver Clinics, 910 SW 38th, Suite B.

