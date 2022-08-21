“This is Herland: Gendered Activism in Oklahoma from the 1870s to the 2010s,” co-edited by Sarah Eppler Janda, professor of history at Cameron University, and Patricia Loughlin, is one of two selections chosen to represent Oklahoma at the National Book Festival in September.

The Oklahoma Center for the Book selected Janda’s book as well as “Run Little Chaski! An Inka Trail Adventure” by Mariana Llanos to represent Oklahoma as part of the National Center for the Book’s “Great Reads from Great Places” program.

Recommended for you