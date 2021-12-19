Book and Play Club cancels reviews Dec 19, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lawton Book and Play Review Club has canceled the next four reviews due to the pandemic.The reviews will resume on Oct. 13, 2022, at the McMahon Foundation, 716 SW C. The club will meet the second Thursday of the month October through April excluding December.For information, call Janice Fritsch 580-583-4552. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists