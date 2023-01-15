Bobbi Machette, right, and Patty Neuwirth of the AFA’s member groups, present an award during the annual Arts for All Banquet, held each year to recognize outstanding contributors and volunteers to Lawton’s arts community. Oct. 2019
Long-tme Arts for All Executive Director Bobbi Machette flashes her trademark smile.
Courtesy photo
Bobbi Matchette had to be convinced she was the right woman for the job when she took on the role as executive director of Arts for All.
Twenty-seven years later, Arts for All board members revel in the fact they made the right decision all those years ago, but reluctantly concede it is time for Matchette to retire. The lady herself has decidedly mixed emotions: she knows it is time to retire, but she also knows she will deeply miss a job she loves and the arts community she has supported for decades.
“No, I didn’t,” Matchette said with a laugh, when asked if she knew just how long she would be in the executive director’s chair. “I had no preconceived idea how. I was feeling good and enjoying it beyond all words. There were a few times when I thought, maybe it’s time for me to quit, but the executive committee would say, ‘No, no, we can’t have that’.”
Matchette said the arts have been a lifelong passion.
“I think the arts found me, rather than me finding the arts,” she said. “I was raised in a family that valued the arts: played music, sang, read books, talked about ideas. It was always part of my early life.”
So, when she came to Lawton, she immediately became involved in its arts community and through those memberships became aware of Arts for All, an organization long dedicated to supporting the arts but one that has evolved over the years into an arts organization alliance. Matchette said she was attracted to the organization and its support of others, but didn’t think about leading it. Executive board members had other ideas. When they lost their executive director in 1994, the board turned their eyes toward Matchette.
“They actually asked me if I would be a candidate to interview for the job. I said no. I didn’t feel I was qualified. It was a big job and I saw what the director before me did, and she was wonderful,” she said, adding board members wouldn’t take no for an answer. “They needed me and needed a stable person there.”
Matchette said there were details to the job that board members didn’t know, and the death of the previous executive director meant she had to learn on the fly.
It was a labor of love, for Matchette and for her board, because they all believe arts are vital to the community.
“I believed in the arts and felt like it was a necessary component for a civilized community and civilized persons,” she said.
Board members said the role of executive director has evolved over the years, due to Matchette’s influence. She said the organization’s mission has expanded: in the beginning, it was a united arts organization that did fundraising to support its member groups. Today, in addition to fundraising, members have formed an alliance, reaching across the table to support each other and work on projects together.
“It’s a beautiful thing to see that,” she said. “The alliance gives us strength in our numbers.”
Matchette said one of her favorite parts of the job has been working on the gala committee.
“Each year, we choose a new theme. It’s so much fun to sit with the committee and start talking about things. Everybody was throwing out ideas or a word, and pretty soon, we’d have a fabulous theme. I loved that. I loved the energy and the positivity. It was fun,” she said.
That camaraderie is among the things she will miss, she said, adding she loved sitting with board members and discussing ideas, or talking to members of the community.
“People from the community would stop in to find out about us. I’ve always appreciated that and loved it,” she said. “I loved what I saw in the public view, of their image of Arts for All. I do think that Arts for All is valued in this community, and I love that.”