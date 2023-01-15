Bobbi Matchette had to be convinced she was the right woman for the job when she took on the role as executive director of Arts for All.

Twenty-seven years later, Arts for All board members revel in the fact they made the right decision all those years ago, but reluctantly concede it is time for Matchette to retire. The lady herself has decidedly mixed emotions: she knows it is time to retire, but she also knows she will deeply miss a job she loves and the arts community she has supported for decades.

Recommended for you