Daniel Logan

If you’re a “Star Wars” fan, you probably remember the poignant moment when a young, newly orphaned Boba Fett kneels in sorrow, surrounded by the bodies of fallen Jedi knights and battle droids, and holds his father’s iconic helmet in his hands.

Thus begins the story of one of “Star Wars’” most beloved characters. Soon, locals will have the chance to meet the actor who brought that moment to life.

Recommended for you