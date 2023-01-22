If you’re a “Star Wars” fan, you probably remember the poignant moment when a young, newly orphaned Boba Fett kneels in sorrow, surrounded by the bodies of fallen Jedi knights and battle droids, and holds his father’s iconic helmet in his hands.
Thus begins the story of one of “Star Wars’” most beloved characters. Soon, locals will have the chance to meet the actor who brought that moment to life.
Actor Daniel Logan, who played young Boba Fett in “Star Wars Episode II, Attack of the Clones”, will visit Carolina Comics in Lawton on Jan. 29. He will sign autographs, take photos and chat with fans.
Greg and Karen Edwards are the owners of Carolina Comics, which has been in business since 2005, and will soon celebrate its 18th anniversary.
When asked why they were excited to be hosting Mr. Logan, Karen Edwards responded, “Are you kidding?! It’s Boba Fett! We’re going to have Boba Fett in the store!”
Edwards is not alone in her love for this iconic “Star Wars” character.
Boba Fett’s first appearance
Boba Fett first appeared (in live action) in “Star Wars Episode V, The Empire Strikes Back”, as an enigmatic and deadly bounty hunter sent by Darth Vader to track down Han Solo and Princess Leia. His role expanded in “Star Wars Episode VI, The Return of the Jedi,” when he clashed directly with Han and Luke Skywalker. However, by the end of the original trilogy the character was still mostly a mystery.
Perhaps it was partially due to the enigmatic nature of Fett that he turned into such a pop-culture legend. Or maybe it was simply because he had some of the coolest armor and weapons in the “Star Wars” universe. Either way, by the time George Lucas began to make the prequels, Boba Fett was firmly cemented as a fan favorite.
It was into those legendary shoes that a young, 13-year-old New Zealand boy had to step.
“It was very humbling,” Logan said in a 2021 interview. “I’m one of the most blessed little kiwi boys there are.”
Logan was critically praised for his portrayal of Fett and was even nominated for a Young Artist Award for best performance in a feature film, in the category of supporting actor, for his role.
In fact, “Attack of the Clones” is not Logan’s only “Star Wars” credit. He has continued working in that universe, voicing a young Boba Fett in “The Clone Wars” TV show, where he was asked back personally by George Lucas. He’s also lent his talents to other projects, including “Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga,” and has appeared in flashbacks during “The Book of Boba Fett.”
“Before, I would have said it was his outfit and jetpack and what not (that made people like him),” Logan said, “But Boba’s that character I think we can all relate to.
“We love getting to see how happy it makes people when they get an autograph and get to meet someone such as Mr. Logan,” Karen Edwards said.
“A lot of people can’t travel to or pay the entry fees to get into the conventions,” she said, “so when they can come to a small mom-and-pop shop and get an autograph and meet them face-to-face, it’s pretty exciting.”
About Carolina Comics
Edwards might describe Carolina Comics as “a small mom-and-pop shop”, but their offerings are quite extensive. Inside you will find hundreds of board games and accessories, thousands of comic books, a large collection of miniatures and painting supplies, a rentable shared gaming-space, collectible figurines, and more.
And this is not the first or last time that a celebrity has visited the shop for an event.
“Most recently we had Steve Cardenas — the Red Power Ranger,” Edwards said. Other notable recent appearances include Susanna Malak, who appeared in the “Book of Boba Fett & the Mandalorian,” and Courtney Gaines, who was in “Children of the Corn.”
Future celebrity visit
Soon there will be another big name visiting Lawton as well — the actor who played Darth Maul.
“We’re on the waiting list for Ray Park (Darth Maul). He was scheduled in December but had to cancel due to illness. So, we’re just waiting on his schedule to have an opening,” Edwards said.
For more information, you can visit www.carolinacomics.net or check their Instagram at www.instagram.com/carolinacomics, where they regularly post updates of new merchandise and upcoming events.