With the production of “The Toxic Avenger: The Musical,” Blue Moon Productions is putting on a “Troma-tic” experience that’s hoped to bring a smile to your (hopefully non-mutated) face.
If you haven’t seen “The Toxic Avenger” movie series released on the shoestring budgeted and always audacious Troma Entertainment, it doesn’t mean you’re not going to have a good time, according to the actor portraying Toxie.
If you have, then this is going to be for you.
The Lawton Constitution’s own Payton Williams has landed his first musical lead in the role of Melvin/Toxie. The adaptation of the 1984 classic shares the tale of a dystopian future of global warming and ecological disaster. It’s also a love story, he said.
Here’s the plot: While looking into who’s dumping toxic waste in New Jersey, the nebbish Melvin, a janitor, makes a discovery that leads to him being dumped in the toxic waste. When Melvin dies, he is resurrected as the mutated superhero Toxie.
The musical, written by Joe DePietro and David Bryan, will be directed by Joey Roberts.
Williams noted the show is suited for an adult audience with an absurd sense of humor: i.e. don’t lose your senses that it’s not “Sense and Sensibility.”
“It’s not for kids, it’s ‘The Toxic Avenger: The Musical,’” Williams said. “I say it, deeply lovingly, it is the dumbest show I’ve ever been in. It’s ‘The Toxic Avenger,’ you don’t have to take it too seriously.”
Williams remembers seeing “The Toxic Avenger” movie when he was a teen. He feels this production is carrying on the seat-of-the-pants Troma aesthetic with what feels like a more campy and loosest Blue Moon production he’s been a part of. The differences from the movie are there but its spirit remains, he assured.
“It’s a lot less violent, but it does retain some of the gross out factor,” he said. “My only warning: while there’s not as much violence or blood there’s still the sexual stuff. … It’s not for kids, really.”
Although he serves as a beat reporter for The Lawton Constitution, Williams’ background comes from the theater. So much that he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Cameron University in the subject. A veteran of “17 or 18” shows, this will be his first major musical role.
The first boost of confidence as an actor came when joining high school drama, Williams said. After performing a Shakespearean monologue, he received praise and attention he hadn’t realized he craved.
“I’ve always been nerdy and shy,” he said, “and that was the first time I got praise in anything.”
Although, Williams said, he has some personality aspects in common with Toxie’s original form as Melvin, the role and performance offers challenges. It’s unlike anything else he’s done, and that’s a good thing, he said.
“Apart from the fact I’m kind of a nerdy guy, it’s different in the other roles I’ve played in that he’s not realistic,” he said. “It’s a different kind of challenge. I have to entertain, I have to sing.”
This means lots of practice. Since the end of June, the cast has practiced every weekday. One recent week was solely about music rehearsals. Williams said a full-dress rehearsal is slated for today. Which is perfect because it’s time to take all the components, put them together and see how they work while fixing what may not.
Again, Williams said he hasn’t sung before, really, as part of a production. The process has taught him that he’s capable of things he once thought impossible. That includes hitting the high tenor notes.
“I’ve been surprising myself by being able to sing them,” he said. “I’ve never thought of myself having a high singing voice.”
With Joey Roberts directing, Williams said it’s been an experience. Both are members of the Blue Moon board, as well as friends and theatrical colleagues. New experiences are good, he said.
“I’ve acted with him before, but I’ve never been directed by him before,” he said. “It’s funny to be working with him (as a director) because I know him very, very well. He listens to feedback and tends to incorporate some of it into the show.”
Like any actor with directorial ambitions, Williams said he sometimes has ideas that don’t go over so well with Roberts. In an opening scene where Melvin is being beat up by police, there’s some intensively aggressive music playing. He offered an idea that still hasn’t taken hold … yet.
“I thought it would be funny for them to keep on beating me for about 10 seconds after the music stops,” he said. “So far I haven’t got him to agree but I think it would be very funny if we did that.”
One thing that is a staple for the production will be the look of Toxie. Green and with melted features to his face, the character’s look is as much the character as the lines portrayed.
Williams said he’s already been warned the costume is “kind of bulky.” There will be green makeup and more in store, but he didn’t know what the final result would be until Wednesday when publicity photographs were taken for this story.
“I’ll find out on picture day, just like everybody else,” he said. “It’ll be as much a surprise to me as it is to whoever’s taking the pictures.”
Friday and Saturday’s performances will be the last summer show this year by the non-profit organization. Fall will probably be the next time on stage, Williams said, but he’s unsure what’s coming next. It’s kind of hard to follow up “The Toxic Avenger: The Musical.”
But that’s what Blue Moon Productions does. A non-profit organization of volunteers, they specialize in producing cutting-edge and one-act plays. Named from phrase “once in a blue moon,” the company performs with the mission to make every production “a rare and special event.”
With over 1,000 (low-budgeted) films produced and made since its inception in 1979, Troma Entertainment is known for its “let’s put on a show” philosophy, much like the local Blue Moon ethos. Enthusiasm is a key to the experience.
You could definitely call a local production of “The Toxic Avenger: The Musical” just that.