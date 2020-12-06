Superhero fiction continues to dominate popular culture in ways no one could have foreseen a decade ago.
With anything popular, others rush to copy, parody or — more rarely — deconstruct what’s in vogue at the moment. The rise of superhero popularity and streaming services has created the perfect storm to adapt one of the most unique, and utterly grotesque — albeit hard-hitting — comic book properties in recent memory, “The Boys.” Amazon Prime’s 16-episode series — currently awaiting the filming of a third season — is different enough from the comic to be its own thing, and in some ways, goes even further than the comic with biting social commentary and almost cryptic satire that makes it one of the most relevant shows current available — even if it’s another cape show.
Eric Kripke, creator of “Supernatural,” took an almost juvenile, at times, comic and embellished what worked and culled what didn’t to create a great two seasons of television. “The Boys” is set in a world exactly like ours — except there are more than 200 literal superheroes across the United States. Most are under contract with the Vought Corporation, a shady multimedia company that’s part Apple, part Blackwater, part Hollywood studio. Vought’s superheroes aren’t like others you’ve read about in comics or seen in movies. They don’t actually operate as vigilantes, taking down supervillains and fighting crime. Their images are carefully crafted, their movements carefully organized and powers carefully granted by the company. These supes aren’t aberrations of nature or aliens from other worlds. They’re homegrown with chemicals — though the world doesn’t know this, lest it shatter the perfect image the public has of its heroes.
While the world thinks superheroes are amazing people, they’re actually far from it. They’re murderers, rapists, thieves — all power-hungry forces with the ability to take from or do whatever they want to anyone. These are the most cynical — and realistic — supes you’ll ever see. This is seen firsthand when the series kicks off with A-Train — this universe’s equivalent to The Flash with superspeed — literally eviscerates a woman after he runs through her on the street. That event sets off a chain reaction of events that sees her former boyfriend, Hughie, roped into a clandestine operation to bring superheroes down and expose them for what they really are.
The Boys, the titular group of the show, is run by Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher. He has a vendetta against the most powerful superhero of them all, Homelander, an analog for Superman. Homelander runs The Seven, a team of superheroes that resembles DC’s Justice League. Butcher wants to kill them all, and he pulls in Hughie to help with the job, alongside Mother’s Milk and Frenchie, who all worked together in the past.
Despite being the title of the show, the Boys are really only the side story of the entire series. Much of the focus is on Homelander, and rightfully so. If this show is an examination of how superheroes would function in the real world, then Homelander is the shining beacon of hope and depravity, of grace and grotesqueness, of honor and absolute hypocrisy. He’s the super man in the public face and a psychopathic, manipulative murderer behind the scenes.
Unlike other comic books, video games and animated features that try to show what Superman would be like as an evil alien instead of the caring man raised by John and Martha Kent, Homelander’s character feels more natural — even if he’s simply an amalgam of Superman. Antony Star does an amazing job selling the calculating evil beneath Homelander’s shiny veneer. As the show progresses, and he becomes more unhinged, Star elevates the character above everyone else on the show. He’s equal parts entertaining and equal parts terrifying. Because the show is so grounded in its elements, the idea of an evil super man is extremely disturbing.
Much of the first season is dedicated to establishing the world of “The Boys” and pulling the curtain to reveal the detestable character traits of its superheroes. Season two goes in a much darker direction, tapping into modern politics and discussion and establishing a layer of satire that is almost scary. Nazis manipulate public opinion with social media and memes. Corporations push themselves into the armed forces as private contractors. Massive companies wield more power than the governments that are supposed to control them. “The Boys” offers some extremely critical messages sugarcoated with the idea of superheroes.
“The Boys” is a show that continues to improve. It’s admittedly not for everyone, as the violence is extreme and often disturbing. But violence is the point of the show — an effort to illustrate how disturbing these supes can be. The show runs with the idea that the people that we worship because of their public faces aren’t just unworthy of our idolization, but are truly not good people behind the scenes. It offers commentary on idol worship, the corrupting allure of power, the dangers of social media and so much more. It uses the allure of superheroes to tell some very relevant stories that need to be told in 2020 and beyond.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.