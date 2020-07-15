Bloat creates more frustration than value for new video games

Are modern video games too long?
That was the assertion of a Tweet from video game journalist Jason Schreier earlier this month, and it riled up many members of the industry. Fresh off the heels of the release of “The Last of Us Part II,” and with the impending release of “Ghosts of Tsushima” Friday, the question is a valid one. When linear single player games top 30 hours or more, and open world game completion times can near triple digits, it begs the question of how much is too much.
The trend of longer video games really took off this generation — almost certainly as a reaction to reviews and commentaries from the previous generation of console titles, which often featured single player campaigns of around eight to 10 hours complimented by multiplayer suites that may or may not have been worth their dedicated resources, and often felt tacked on to check off a publisher-mandated marketing point on the box art. I’m looking at you, “Bioshock 2.” The debate over content-to-price point became contentious as publishers started charging $59.99 for new titles, as opposed to the $49.99 price of the previous generations. Reviewers often docked games points in their reviews for not having enough content, even if what was available was well made and encouraged multiple playthroughs.
That hasn’t been a problem this generation. In actuality, the problem has been the reverse. To recontextualize a quote from former New York City mayoral candidate Jimmy McMillan, “video games are too...long.” How is that possible, you might ask. After all, we’re still paying $60 for a game, and the idea of getting 80-100 hours or more out of an expansive open world game for that price has to be a better value than paying $10 for a movie ticket for two hours. Value isn’t everything.
Many of us cut our teeth on the Nintendo Entertainment System, or Super Nintendo Entertainment System and Sega Genesis, which featured games that could be completed in a couple hours. Developers compensated for this lack of content by cranking the difficulty up as much as possible, ensuring you were going to continue to replay the same areas over and over until you were good enough to pass on. Or games were designed to run up the score as much as possible, and encouraged repeated playthroughs in order to top the highest score. Games didn’t need to be massive endeavors back then because they were bite-sized entertainment experiences. Today, those same experiences can be found in releases from indie developers. But the big AAA experiences are still sprawling, days-long experiences.
There is something to be said for a tightly-paced, shortened experience in the modern video game industry. “Gears of War” in 2005 featured a story-focused campaign that lasted about eight or nine hours on an initial playthrough, and could be completed in as short of time as five hours. “Gears 5” in 2019 was a long slog of a game that featured a better story, some really intriguing gameplay elements and encounters, but was ultimately brought down by its ridiculous length of more than 20 hours. The difference? The inclusion of open-world segments that required the player to explore lifeless areas for necessary upgrades to weapons and systems. It was padding, pure and simple.
In an effort to convince consumers that there is more value to a $60 game that has 30-50 hours of content versus one that only has 12-15 hours, developers have padded out games with useless content. As many developers shifted their focus from tight, linear level design to sprawling open worlds, that bloat has only increased. How many towers does one need to climb in an Ubisoft game to open the map? How many collectible trading cards and comics need to be included in “The Last of Us Part II?” How many flags or feathers need to be sprinkled around a world to serve no other purpose than to simply tick off an in-game counter?
Collectibles and boring, mundane side quests that do nothing but pad out the length of the game have become a blight upon the industry. Initially, you could just overlook these quests. But in games like “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey,” which has a completion time of between 80-100 hours, you need to complete those sidequests in order to level up your character to progress further into the story. The game becomes less about having fun and more about working and grinding in order to reach completion.
Initial reviews have hit for “Ghosts of Tsushima,” which arrives as the last PlayStation 4 exclusive before the launch of the PlayStation 5 this fall. Many praise the gameplay, the setting and the graphics, but heavily criticize the game’s structure. It features too many useless sidequests and open world bloat. These elements actually detract from the overall experience.
Hopefully, the industry can find a better balance going into the next generation. There’s no reason a singleplayer game like “The Last of Us Part II” needs to be stretched out to 35 hours. There’s no reason open world games need 100 hours in order to reach the end. Having that amount of content is nice on paper, but it doesn’t translate into fun, but rather frustration.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.