DUNCAN — Jackie Tointigh is known as Blackhorse among the members of his tribe.
The Apache/Kiowa artist was given the Kiowa name from his father’s family. It was the name of a Kiowa war chief from many years ago, according to Tointigh.
“My father, grandfather and his father are Kiowa. I am Apache on my mother’s side,” Tointigh said. “I’ve been a self-taught artist since I was just a kid.”
At 72, Tointigh has come a long way since he first became interested in art through his father, who was a silversmith.
“My first show I ever had was with my father. He asked me to go to an art show in Duncan and said I should try and sell some of my artwork. I took maybe 12 of my paintings and they sold out,” Tointigh said.
Born in Lawton, but raised in Boone, Tointigh attended the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and then later the University of Oklahoma. Though he went to school for music, he continued to follow his passion for art throughout his university experience.
“My dad was always like a teacher to me. He taught me to draw in first grade. He taught me how to do silver work. I eventually went into painting so that I wasn’t competing against him. But I am self-taught there,” he said.
A fascination with his people and culture guided Tointigh’s brush in those early years. And, though he prefers a method of slinging paint and using a cloth these days, that fascination still guides his hands.
“My family were traditional Indian people. We went to powwows, my father was a war dancer and my mother dance too,” Tointigh said. “My uncle was a famous painter from the Kiowa tribe and I was always interested in his stuff, so I painted like that.”
On Saturday, Tointigh will come full circle back to Duncan when he speaks at the Chisolm Trail Heritage Center during a reception from 2-4 p.m. for his exhibit “Blackhorse,” which is on display at the center’s Garis Gallery through Dec. 31.
“One of Mr. Tointigh’s paintings, ‘Sunset,’ is on permanent display here at the museum, and we are excited to host more works from this extraordinary artist,” Scott Metelko, the center’s executive director, said.
The exhibit features around 40 of Tointigh’s paintings, according to Metelko. Each of the works centers on Tointigh’s indigenous heritage.
“There is a very specific story to each painting,” Metelko said.
Tointigh wraps up the center’s 2021 season of visiting artists. The year has been devoted to Native American artists and their work.
“I don’t think it could have gone better than it did this year,” Metelko said. “The diversity of artwork that we had from these four artists was amazing.”