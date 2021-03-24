Bethesda's 'Starfield' rumored to be announced in June

One of Microsoft’s first big exclusives from the ZeniMax purchase might come sooner than many anticipated.
Bethesda Game Studios, developer of “Fallout” and “Elder Scrolls,” has been hard at work on “Starfield,” a new IP, for the last three years. It was officially announced in 2018, but work was almost assuredly progressing long before then. No information has been released since, but one industry insider hinted this week that the game could arrive as soon as this fall.
Jeff Grubb, industry journalist and insider at VentureBeat, recently stated on a podcast that there is a “90 percent likelihood” that the game will be unveiled at the Electronics Entertainment Expo in June — if such a thing happens — and would release by the end of the year. He cautioned his proclamation with the standard disclaimer that Covid could change things, but that’s a given. Though, admittedly he followed up soon after, saying that he’s now “70-80 percent certain” of this announcement.
As stated earlier, not much is known about “Starfield.” Grubb leaked an image of “Starfield” last year with no context as to the game’s structure, design or objectives. It simply showed an astronaut standing outside a structure with a few UI elements that looked similar to “No Man’s Sky.” The graphics were impressive, but that’s all that could be taken away from the screenshot. Many have speculated how close the gameplay will hew toward the studio’s classic structure of its “Elder Scrolls” and “Fallout” titles, which focus on massive interactive open worlds. Despite their propensity for bugs and glitches, there’s really nothing like BGS titles on the market from any other developer. So for Bethesda Game Studios to tackle an entirely new property outside those two franchises for the first time in the studio’s history is exciting.
The information blackout surrounding “Starfield” is nothing new for BGS. Todd Howard, director and executive producer, is notorious for keeping information as close to the vest as possible. Both “Fallout 4” and “Fallout 76” were announced and released within a six month period. In an interview following the release of “Fallout 76,” Howard said he wished he could only announce games with a week or two before launch. He’s not a fan of the long, drawn out advertisement campaigns of major titles because people lose interest after a while. He joked that the four-month window between the announcement of “Fallout 76” and its release was the shortest time marketing would allow. So if Microsoft does fully unveil “Starfield” at E3, it’s an almost guarantee that the game will release this holiday season, if not for any last minute delays.
If “Starfield” does make its rumored holiday release, it would give Microsoft a packed release calendar for the second half of the year. “Halo Infinite” is already scheduled to release in the fall — almost certainly in November to coincide with the 20-year anniversary of the release of “Halo: Combat Evolved.” Grubb has also hinted that a new “Forza” title — possibly “Forza Horizon 5” — is on pace to release this year. While Microsoft’s first party is known for its rotation of “Halo,” “Forza” and “Gears of War,” those two titles alone would make for a solid fourth quarter, especially considering Covid is still prominent, and consoles are still in extremely short supply.
But getting “Starfield” out at the holidays would certainly drive hype for the Xbox Series S and X in ways that few other titles would. It would be the first new traditional title from BGS since “Fallout 4” in 2015. It would also be the first major exclusive to release as part of the ZeniMax buyout. If it did slip into the first quarter of 2022, it would miss the holiday shopping season, but would go a long way toward helping fill out the release calendar for the remainder of the year. Microsoft has always had a problem in trying to cram everything between September and November. Either way, it’s exciting to finally get to see what BGS has been up to all of these years, and to see another quality release that should take advantage of the next-generation console hardware.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.