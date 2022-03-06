Best sellers Mar 6, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HARDCOVER FICTION1. “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)3. “The Lady’s Mine “ by Francine Rivers (Tyndale)4. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)5. “The Horsewoman” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)6. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)7. “City of the Dead” by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)8. “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)9. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)10.”The Christie Affair” by Nina de Gramont (St. Martin’s)11.”The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)12.”The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)13.”Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)14.”Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins: Caleb Widogast” by Jody Houser et al. (Dark Horse)15.”Invisible” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “Life Force” by Tony Robbins et al (Simon & Schuster)2. “Red-Handed” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)3. “Living Full” by Mallory Ervin (Convergent)4. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown (Random House)5. “The Nineties” by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin Press)6. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)7. “The Way of Integrity” by Martha Beck (Open Field)8. “Unstoppable” by Chiquis Rivera (Atria)9. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)10.”How to Be Perfect” by Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster)11.”The Voltage Effect” by John A. List (Currency)12.”The Betrayal of Anne Frank” by Rosemary Sullivan (Harper)13.”Will” by Will Smith (Penguin Press)14.”Uncanceled” by Phil Robertson (Thomas Nelson)15.”Laptop from Hell” by Miranda Devine (Post Hill)PAPERBACKS1. “Finding Ashley” by Danielle Steel (Dell)2. “Highland Wolf” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)3. “Reacher: Killing Floor (TV tie-in)” by Lee Child (Berkley)4. “Prairie Fire” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)5. “The Palm Beach Murders” by James Patterson (Grand Central)6. “The Affair” by Danielle Steel (Dell)7. “Savage Road” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)8. “The Path to Sunshine Cove” by RaeAnne Thayne (HQN)9. “Dark Sky” by C.J. Box (Putnam)10.”Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)11.”Springtime Sunshine” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)12.”Till Murder Do Us Part” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central)13.”Bright Stars” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)14.”The Bullet “ by Iris Johansen (Grand Central)15.”Book of Dreams” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)—Publisher Weekly Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James Patterson Simon Publishing Danielle Steel John A. List J.d. Robb St. Martin Nora Roberts Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists