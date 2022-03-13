Best Sellers Mar 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HARDCOVER FICTION1. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)2. “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)3. “The Atlas Six” by Olivie Blake (Tor)4. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)5. “The Club” by Ellery Lloyd (Harper)6. “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)7. “Phantom Game” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)8. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)9. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)10. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)11. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)12. “The Horsewoman” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)13. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)14. “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)15. “Nothing to Lose” by J.A. Jance (William Morrow)HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “The Whole Body Reset” by Stephen Perrine (Simon & Schuster)2. “Undistracted” by Bob Goff (Thomas Nelson)3. “The Way Forward” by O’Neill/Meyer (Dey Street)4. “Red-Handed” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)5. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)6. “Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama” by Bob Odenkirk (Random House)7. “Life Force” by Tony Robbins et al. (Simon & Schuster)8. “Food IQ” by Holzman/Rodbard (Harper Wave)9. “Black Ops” by Ric Prado (St. Martin’s Press)10. “I’ll Start Again Monday” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)11. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)12. “Find Your People” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)13. “The Rooted Life” by Justin Rhodes (Worthy)14. “Cues” by Vanessa Van Edwards (Portfolio)15. “The Beauty of Dusk” by Frank Bruni (Avid Reader)PAPERBACKS1. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Anchor)2. “Finding Ashley” by Danielle Steel (Dell)3. “Fast Ice” by Cussler/Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)4. “Afraid” by Jackson/Ivy/Childs (Zebra)5. “The Violent Storm” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)6. “Dead River” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)—7. “Dangerous Mountain Rescue” by Christy Barritt (Love Inspired Suspense)8. “Before Buckhorn” by B.J. Daniels (HQN)9. “A Wish upon a Dress” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)10. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)11. “Sunrise on Half Moon Bay” by Robyn Carr (Mira)12. “Book of Dreams” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)13. “Texas Cold Case Threat” by Jessica R. Patch (Love Inspired Suspense)14. “Building Her Amish Dream” by Jo Ann Brown (Love Inspired)15. “Highland Wolf” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)—Publisher Weekly Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags William Morrow Suspense Publishing Astronomy Literature Skiing Hardcover Paris Apartment Fiction One Italian Summer Atlas Six Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists