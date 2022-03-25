With their April 5 concert at Oklahoma City’s 89th Street, Baroness is going above and beyond to give its audience what they’re asking for. Literally.
It’s the concept behind the Your Baroness Tour. Playing to smaller venues to provide a more intimate connection with the audience, the night’s set-list will be fan-curated. That means the band is giving each individual shows’ ticket holders a login to craft/vote the set list.
Singer/guitarist John Baizley said it’s a perfect way to burst free from the past two years’ pandemic and it’s causing the change of past plans. It is offering new fire for the band.
“I cannot remember any moment in the history of this band where we’ve been more excited to tour than we are today,” he said. “In many ways, this upcoming tour feels similar to the very first Baroness tour in 2003: we don’t know what to expect, we’re through sitting on the sidelines, and we can’t wait to climb onstage.”
Begun in 2003 from the ashes of Johnny Welfare and the Paychecks, Baroness began developing their sound. From 2007’s “Red Album” and it’s follow-up “Blue Album,” Baroness began moving from the sludge metal/proto-grunge sound into a more progressive and sonically expansive alternative metal sound by “Yellow & Green” in 2012. With each successive album, the core of the band’s sound has grown into a unique blend of heavy and harmony you can only describe as Baroness. By the time of 2015’s “Purple” and 2017’s double-album high-point, “Gold & Grey,” they’ve grown only more unique.
A great introduction to Baroness, if you haven’t heard them, is their song “Take My Bones Away” from their last album. There’s a pretty good chance this one will make the tour set list most nights: https://youtu.be/4V0N1x675FQ.
There’s a Beatlesesque quality to the opening of “Tourniquet” that shows another part of the band’s spectral realm of sonics that drives into a driving Baroness sound: https://youtu.be/RQeAvbTVWiU.
For a little bit of a look further back to hear where they’ve been building from on 2009’s “Blue Record,” here’s a galloping rumbler called “A Horse Called Golgotha”: https://youtu.be/8qii59-7JAM.
Baizley said that over the past two years, the bandmates have tried to keep as busy as possible: writing recording and rehearsing as much as the pandemic would allow. One fact became increasingly clear over that time, he said.
“We are built as a live/touring band,” he said. “The most powerful and important aspects of music reveal themselves only through shared experience.”
From that, the band began envisioning its Your Baroness Tour.
For Oklahoma-based fans, it all culminates on April 5 with their show at 89th Street, 8911 N. Western in Oklahoma City.
The by-request Your Baroness Tour is available only for online ticket orders. With your order, you will receive a link in the purchase information email to vote for songs out of the band’s 80 track catalog for possible inclusion on the night’s set list. For each show, the top 10 most-voted-for songs will be included in the night’s set list.
You can get your tickets and cast your song list vote here: https://yourbaroness.com/tour/.
Winter ended and spring sprung open to bloom in the best way with the bluegrass-tinged sounds of Americana emanating from Medicine Park last weekend for the 12th Annual Parkstomp music festival.
Although unable to make it out for opening night festivities at Park Tavern last Friday, time spent on Saturday offered ample reason to love the annual festival season. Great food, drinks, setting and ambience added all the flavor to spice up the main ingredients: the music.
Brad Fielder and The Empty Bottles Boys opened up the music with Fielder’s vocals and guitars joined by drums, fiddle and tuba blending into an America past.
Rumbling with a “straight out of the Dust Bowl” sound, the performance set a tone. It also carried a sense of modern musical exploration that invigorates this Bohemian blend of hippy Americana music. That sense would only further grow with each performance.
Returning later to Hitchin’ Post Park, Eureka Strings commanded the stage under the red and yellow lights illuminating overhead. Fiddle, fire, guitar and a gospel-like devotion to making their music hit home, this set was revelatory. It also included some homegrown talent.
Zach Holliday closed a weekend of featured performances with a stellar set with this Eureka Springs, Ark.-based combo. It was a big finish to 12 weeks on the road. His Medicine Park return was almost as busy.
His Iron Man credentials were retained at full-tilt bona fide levels with multiple performances during the festival. First sitting in Friday with Copenhagen Angels before closing the night with Chucky Waggs and The Company of Raggs. This doesn’t touch on how much music was made after hours at the campground.
Holliday said he took about a 24-hour nap afterwards and is planning on enjoying a well-earned weekend off.
Saturday night closed out with the bearded keepers of psychedelic Ozark mountain music, MK Ultra. That’s a mouthful, I know. Calling their musical blends and soundscapes emanating from traditional and cobbled-together homemade instruments traditional is foolish.
But coupled with their projected images in the backdrop and light show appearing more at home at a rave, this bearded duo lived up to their promise to explore hillbilly music from the distant future. You could say it’s futuristic traditional.
This is one of those bands you sort of need to experience. Fortunately, I shot video of their performance of the song, “Hurry Up & Wait”: https://youtu.be/Ayer5IttRW4.
I’m sure the final day’s performances continued the pace set in the festival’s opening.
Kudos to Dwight Cope for getting this great lineup together, Jim Mclinden for maintaining impeccable sound and all involved with making it happen. The “permanent” temporary Main Stage was a hit and plans on display for the final form amphitheater offers excitement for the future.
Gavin Taylor released his new song, “Tiger in an Egg” on March 18 and it’s inspired by his late-grandmother. Written when he was 12, he said it came to him “fully formed.”
Performing as Gavin Taylor’s Muffled Sirens, this teen is continuing to push beyond the promise he’s offered as a future rock star. He’s got the talent, voice, showmanship and songs to do it.
Take a listen and watch the new video for “Tiger in an Egg”: https://youtu.be/ArgeBaD-VRg.
