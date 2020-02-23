When The Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus gets an invitation from the president, they head to Washington, D.C., but not without the Sweet Adelines.
Traveling on a budget, the chorus joins a discounted bus tour of D.C., and a series of mishaps, misunderstandings and slapstick comedy routines ensue.
“Barbershop Goes to Washington” is a production loosely based on production chair Neil West’s own honeymoon.
West provided the chorus with a comedic framework upon which to build the annual show. Showcasing never before performed songs, the chorus, partnering with Lawton Harmony Chorus of Sweet Adelines, will present this one-act musical together. After a brief intermission, the two choruses will team up with Under the Radar Quartet and the Eisenhower High School Vocal Music Department for a short concert.
Proceeds from the show will benefit local charities to include The Toy Shop in Duncan, the Lawton Food Bank, Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry of Lawton and Eisenhower Vocal Music. In addition, the chorus will send a donation to their national service project, Heartspring International, which helps pay for surgeries of children who are born with a cleft palate or who have difficulties speaking.
“Riding off the successes of previous shows like “Barbershop at the Drive-Inn”, “Barbershop at the ‘Ol Watering Hole”, “Barbershop Goes Hee-Haw”, “Barbershop Behind Bars,” and “Prairie Dog Barbershop”, we knew we couldn’t rest on being simply comfortable or expected. We threw the chorus new arrangements to older music, new songs, and pop tunes arranged in barbershop style, so everything was totally new to them,” West said. “They rose to the challenge and exceeded my wildest expectations. The music is difficult, but so energetic and the guys sing it absolutely beautifully.”
Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus is the local chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society and is under the direction of Bill Penn of Walters and Joel Blomgren, formerly of Lawton, now residing in Edmond. Men interested in pursuing barbershop harmony can join them at the weekly Monday night practices at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1302 SW A in Lawton. The ladies of the Sweet Adelines meet at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 7110 W. Gore in Lawton, and are under the direction of Angie Mack.
For more information, contact Neil West 695-0014.