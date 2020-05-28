The Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus of Lawton has announced that its annual show, originally slated for March 13-14, will be postponed until the spring of 2021 due to ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 virus and the health and safety of the chorus and audience members.
The Duncan performance of the 2020 annual show, “Barbershop Goes to Washington” went on as planned on March 13, but roughly an hour before the Duncan show was presented at the Simmons Center, Show Chairman Neil West was contacted by City of Lawton officials with the news that McMahon Memorial Auditorium would be closed immediately, and the March 14 Lawton performance could not proceed due to concerns about COVID-19.
The chorus had originally planned to reschedule the Lawton performance for July 25 at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, but several factors went in to the chorus ultimately deciding that the show would need to be postponed even further, according to a press release.
Southwest Pride took into consideration recommendations made by the American Choral Directors Association and recommendations by the chorus’s national membership group, the Barbershop Harmony Society.
“We ask that anyone currently holding (orange) tickets to save them for admission at the re-scheduled show in 2021, and to track our updates on the Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus Facebook page,” West said.
The chorus previously announced that several charities would benefit from the proceeds of the 2020 show. The chorus will mail out checks for $300 to The Duncan Toy Shop, The Lawton Food Bank, Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministries in Lawton and $150 to its national charity, Heartspring International.
“We have the best fans, and we want to do what’s right for everyone. If anyone has questions or concerns, we would ask that private messages be sent through FB Messenger to Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus,” West said.