Barbara Hunter lived a thousand lives, which is 999 more than most people will get. On April 28, she passed away in her sleep.
She had traveled the world from Asia to Africa and everywhere in-between. When she was barely out of high school, she did what every young kid dreams of at some point, and ran away to join the circus.
Hunter left her university life behind and attended the Ringling Brother’s Clown College. She walked that path for seven years from big top to big top. After her circus career ended, she found herself working for the U.S. Government, a stark career shift but as Hunter would say, it was just “one three-ring circus to another.”
She was by all accounts a master artist, a dazzling storyteller, a virtuoso costumer, a devoted friend, and counted among the matriarchs of the Lawton Community Theatre.
“Barbara was a gifted costumer that had a way of making costumes on a budget absolutely dazzle, sparkle and wow on stage. Her costumes were always the finishing final touch that brought characters to life,” said Amanda Kay Spannagel, who has worn many of Barbara’s costumes over the years.
She was more than just a costumer, Spannagel said. She was a hero who was always waiting in the wings with a needle and thread to solve any unexpected wardrobe issues. And when she wasn’t sewing, she was cheering for the people on stage.
“She always made sure that I felt comfortable, secure and beautiful in my costume. She would even try to incorporate elements of former costumes into the next. It was always something fun that we shared,” Spannagel said.
It wasn’t just needle and thread that Hunter could weave, but words and wisdom as well, according to actress Cassie Jones.
“Her stories of her time at Barnum and Bailey were the most fascinating. Anecdotes about elephants and beautiful costumes were sprinkled with nostalgia and humor,” Jones said.
As the Lawton Community Theatre family reflects on her passing, LCT Board President Marsha Thomas said that even though she’s gone, a part of Hunter will always be in the theatre.
“She was an absolute jewel that we will miss. We had her with us for seven years. But she’ll never really leave this place. She’s a part of it, a part of her will always be here,” Thomas said.
One thing that all of Hunter’s friends return to in conversation about her passing is how much she wasn’t just a costume artist, or a coworker, or a friend, but a member of the family.
“In the theatre world you develop a second family, a family unit that is often thicker than blood,” Albert Rivas, an actor and director, said. “Her talent, creativity, life stories and passion made our experiences in the theatre world much more special. Her presence and passion will be missed, but will never leave the spirit of the term, lights up.”