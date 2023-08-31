'Baldur's Gate 3' to come to Xbox Series after all

The Xbox Series S parity controversy was put to rest recently — at least for now.
Larian Studios, developers behind the wildly successful “Baldur’s Gate 3,” had announced earlier this year that the game would skip the Xbox Series consoles temporarily while engineers worked on a way to get split-screen local co-op to work on the Xbox Series S, which is the weakest of the new generation of consoles. While the Xbox Series X would play the game with all of its features with no compromises, Larian had stated it just wasn’t technically possible to get split screen co-op working on the Series S in order for the game to meet its September console release date.
At the time, no one really thought much about the claim, other than people on either side of the never-ending debate as to the usefulness of the Series S in Microsoft’s longterm plans. But when “Baldur’s Gate 3” arrived this month to the best reviews of the year and amazing fan feedback, the debate immediately fired up again. How could Microsoft allow the highest rated game of the year skip its console on a technicality? Well, that question is no longer pertinent, as Microsoft announced last week that “Baldur’s Gate 3” will come to the Xbox Series X and Series S later this year.
Larian and Microsoft have worked out a compromise where the game will be fully featured on the Series X, but will launch without split screen co-op on the Series S. Larian did leave the door open for the feature to be added in with a a later patch, but did not go into any further details. This should be seen as an absolute win for Larian, Microsoft and console gamers. The best rated game of the year, and one of the greatest RPGs of all time, will launch this year on the Xbox Series consoles. It will still arrive next week on the PlayStation 5, as originally promised, but the Xbox version will still come a little later this year.
Local co-op and multiplayer is admittedly dying, in a somewhat ironic manner. Those of us who are old enough all remember playing all sorts of video games with our friends, siblings and parents on tiny CRT screens that were often not much bigger than a modern day computer monitor. The laptop I write this on features a larger screen than my first television as a child that I hooked my Nintendo Entertainment System into. Yet, these days, even the cheapest televisions are massive by comparison. We finally have the screen space to engage with proper local multiplayer and it’s a dying feature.
The Internet and the advent of online multiplayer services really condemned local multiplayer to only the most loyal and ardent of fans. So for a game like “Baldur’s Gate 3,” which is primarily a single-player story-driven RPG, the lack of local co-op is not a deal breaker. The amount of people looking forward to playing couch co-op on a Series S is probably extremely limited, which is what prompted Microsoft to effectively bend its own rules to allow the game to ship without feature parity across its two Xbox Series consoles. The compromise will bring the game to more households than if Microsoft had held steadfast to its principles and watched as a lightning-in-a-bottle game passed it by.
The power of the Series S and its long term implications for console game development moving forward — especially as cross-generation development finally ends — will be interesting to follow in the coming years. More demanding games will require more demanding hardware and further compromises on weaker systems. Will Microsoft bend the rules even more to ensure games come to its system, even if they’re “compromised” on the Series S? A rumored next-generation Nintendo console reportedly set for release in the second half of next year could add a new wrinkle.
