'Baldur's Gate 3' to come to Xbox Series after all
Courtesy photo

The Xbox Series S parity controversy was put to rest recently — at least for now.

Larian Studios, developers behind the wildly successful “Baldur’s Gate 3,” had announced earlier this year that the game would skip the Xbox Series consoles temporarily while engineers worked on a way to get split-screen local co-op to work on the Xbox Series S, which is the weakest of the new generation of consoles. While the Xbox Series X would play the game with all of its features with no compromises, Larian had stated it just wasn’t technically possible to get split screen co-op working on the Series S in order for the game to meet its September console release date.

