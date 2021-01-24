Every so often, there comes a movie that is such a bad idea, it almost feels like it was produced on a dare between multiple out-of-touch millionaires with more time and money than sense — driven by ego to see just how far they can push the envelope.
Welcome to “Songbird.”
In the midst of a global pandemic that has killed millions across the globe — and more than 400,000 in the United States — someone talked Michael Bay into producing a movie about a mutated form of COVID-19 that has become unstoppable and has killed millions more across the globe by the year 2023. Not content to simply allow people to pick up a newspaper, turn on the news or check social media for their daily reminder that people are dying every day, Hollywood has decided that we need to be reminded in the form of 85 minutes of banal storytelling, downright insufferable characters and heavy-handed messaging all set against the backdrop of the greatest worldwide tragedy in more than a century cranked up to 11, just so we can see how much worse it can get — filled with contrivances and insultingly stupid plot beats to shoehorn a happy ending for certain characters because they’re so special.
There are bad ideas, and then there’s “Songbird.” It serves as nothing more than an exploitative attempt to fleece money from people desperate for some form of entertainment as movie studios continue to shuffle their big guns further and further back into the calendar year in hopes of the pandemic finally coming to a close. But the thing about “Songbird” is that it revels in the idea that the pandemic doesn’t come to a close, but actually gets worse. Somehow, COVID has mutated into an even more contagious and more deadly form — one that attacks the brain and usually kills within 48 hours. The disease is completely airborne and sticks to anything that’s outside. Any packages, equipment or clothing outside must be sanitized with UV radiation before it can be brought inside. Anyone who’s not immune — “munies,” as they’re called — must remain indoors at all times — ignoring the very basic idea that breathable air has to come from somewhere.
The movie spends so much of its mercifully-short runtime establishing the rules of what has become a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles: Breathing outside air means you’ll catch Covid and die within 48 hours; not passing your government-mandated temperature check each morning means you’re arrested by the Department of Sanitation and taken to a quarantine zone, where you’ll die; COVID is very, very bad for you and the world is ending because of it. It could truly be an anxiety trigger for anyone already stressed about the world we’re in today — if the movie didn’t throw those rules out immediately when it’s convenient to ensure that its barebones plot could move its characters across the checkerboard that is “Songbird.”
“Songbird” tries to play with the idea that a pandemic brings out the best and worst in people, but does nothing with the rote theme. Structured as essentially an “a day in the life” story, the movie wants to focus on just how bad things are — using lingering shots of empty Los Angeles streets and vacated office buildings spliced with footage of sanitation trucks filled with bodies. We’ve seen it already — in real life — with footage of New York City during the height of the first wave. We see it now — in real life — with footage of California during the second wave. We see the footage of our doctors and nurses literally breaking down into tears as they describe the conditions they’re experiencing. The movie tries desperately at moments to offer misery porn — to see how much it can punish its characters, and subsequently, its viewers — and yet there’s nothing that it can offer that can’t already be seen today. We don’t need a reminder. It only adds further insult with a Hollywood-esque happy ending for its star-crossed lovers that breaks the rules of the movie and serves as a slap to the face of anyone who’s lost someone to Covid.
That’s why “Songbird’s” very existence is so insulting. Hollywood paid millions of dollars to make a movie about a COVID pandemic that turned worse — as if anyone needs to even contemplate that possibility. It’s hard not to see this movie as a parody — some right-wing Q’Anon fantasy that wants to prey on the fears of people who worry this will never improve. But the script and the direction play everything entirely straight — without so much as a subtle wink to the audience with such an appalling ending. Perhaps this movie was truly made on a dare — just to see if it would not only be possible to conceive, write, produce and release a movie in the middle of a pandemic — but also one based on that very pandemic. If that’s the case, those people were too preoccupied with whether or not they could that they never stopped to think whether or not they should — and they definitely should not have. Bay called it “opportunistic filmmaking.” I call it “exploitative garbage.”
“Songbird” is available now on video-on-demand, but don’t waste your time.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.