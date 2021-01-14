Audition packages for Lawton Community Theatre’s production of “The Last Five Years” are due by 11:59 p.m. today.
Virtual audition submissions for the roles of Jamie and Catherine require: a song from the show in the form of a YouTube link, a headshot in JPEG format and a resume in PDF format.
Audition packages must be submitted via email to Chance Harmon at director@lctok.com by 11:59 P.M. Thursday, January 14, 2021. Please title and address emails appropriately.
Actors must be available starting the week of January 18, 2021. Rehearsal and recording dates and times TBD. Show will not be performed in person but will be available to stream mid to late February.
For more information please call 355-1600.