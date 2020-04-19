The theme for National Library Week, April 19-25 is “Find your place at the library.” It was chosen before the COVID-19 pandemic forced most libraries to temporarily close their physical spaces.
To reflect these changes, the script was flipped a bit to read: “Find the library at your place.”
“Most people can’t visit their libraries in person, but libraries are still very much open for business,” said Lawton Public Library Director Kristin Herr.
Lawton’s staff are busy answering phone calls for the mayor’s office to handle concerns from the public about proclamation changes during this pandemic. They are regularly calling businesses to make sure people understand any updates so that they can be in compliance.
The library staff also offers phone and curbside services so that patrons can checkout material and put items on hold. Other tasks include: cleaning returned items, weeding and shifting books, and setting up and updating library accounts. In addition, we are making 3-D masks to assist our health care community.
Patrons are encouraged to access our catalog online as well as to utilize our numerous databases that include Overdrive, Hoopla, and Transparent Language. All are available 24/7.
Contact the library at 580-581-3450 or librarynews@lawtonok.gov if you have any questions or concerns.