A selection of new Juvenile Easy and Readers books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Fly Guy And Fly Girl: Night Fright,” by Tedd Arnold.
“I’m Going To Give You A Polar Bear Hug,” by Caroline Cooney & Tim Warnes.
“Click, Clack, Good Night,” by Doreen Cronin & Betsy Lewin.
“How Do Dinosaurs Show Good Manners,” by Jane Yolen & Mark Teague.
“Owl Diaries: Eva In The Spotlight,” by Rebecca Elliott.
“For Otto,” by David Milgrim
“Let’s Go To The Library,” by Charles Schultz, May Nakamura & Robert Pope.
AND FOR THANKSGIVING:
“Dino-Thanksgiving,” by Lisa Wheeler & Barry Gott.
Denise Flusche, Librarian