A selection of new adult non-fiction books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“The Virginia Dynasty,” by Lynne Cheney.
“The Complete Guide To Drawing For Beginners,” by Yoshiko Ogura.
“It’s Never Too Late,” by Kathie Lee Gifford.
“Overstated: A Coast-To-Coast Roast Of The 50 States,” by Colin Quinn.
“Better Boys, Better Men,” by Andrew Reiner.
“The Complete Book Of Cat & Dog Health,” by Lisa Hansen.
“Frontier Follies,” by Ree Drummond.
“Agent Sonya: Moscow’s Most Daring Wartime Spy,” by Ben Macintyre.
Denise Flusche, Librarian