A selection of new Christmas books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“A Garland Of Bones,” by Carolyn Haines.
“The Gift Of The Magpie,” by Donna Andrews.
“Silent Bite,” by David Rosenfelt.
“A Christmas Resolution,” by Anne Perry.
“The Noel Letters,” by Richard Evans.
“A Country Christmas,” by Marta Perry & Lee McClain.
“Llama Llama Holiday Helper,” by Anna Dewdney & J. J. Harrison. [Juv.]
“The Spider Who Saved Christmas,” by Raymond Arroyo & Randy Gallegos. [Juv.]
Denise Flusche, Librarian