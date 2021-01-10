A selection of new Adult Mystery books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“The Corpse Who Knew Too Much,” by Debra Sennefelder.
“Death On The Green,” by Catie Murphy.
“Missing Persons,” by Michael Brandman.
“15 Minutes Of Flame,” by Christin Brecher.
“Eat, Drink And Be Wary,” by Devon Delaney.
“Hidden,” by Laura Griffin.
“Digging Up The Remains,” by Julia Henry.
“Dough Or Die,” by Winnie Archer.
Denise Flusche, Librarian