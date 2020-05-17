A selection of new adult non-fiction handicrafts books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“The Crafter’s Guide To Papercutting,” by Emily Hogarth.
“50 Beaded Earrings.”
“Beginner’s Guide To Making Mosaics,” by Delphine Lescuyer.
“1001 Ideas For Kitchen Organization,” by Joe Provey
“The Ultimate Tool Book.”
“Sew Step By Step,” by Alison Smith.
“Small Garden Style,” by Isa Easton & Jennifer Kramer.
“Sneaky Uses For Everyday Things,” by Cy Tymony.
Denise Flusche, Librarian