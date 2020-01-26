A selection of new Juvenile board books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”

You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.

“Wild Animal Sounds,” by Ruth Musgrave.

“Pets,” by Jill McDonald.

“My Doctor’s Visit,” by Cara & Jon Florance.

“Baby Loves,” by Molly Magnuson.

“Huggy Kissy,” by Leslie Patricelli.

“Red Sled,” by Lita Judge.

“Everybody Needs A Buddy,” by Ellen Jackson & Maddie Frost.

“Cinderella Rex,” by Christy Webster & Holly Hatam.

Denise Flusche, Librarian

dflusche@lawtonok.gov

