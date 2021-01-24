A selection of new Juvenile readers books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”

You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.

“Queen Of Hearts,” by Steve Behling.

“The Pink Book,” by Diane Muldrow & Mike Yamada.

“Twinkle And The Fairy Cake Mess,” by Katharine Holabird & Sarah Warburton.

“Teamwork Wins!” by John Cena.

“The Berenstain Bears’ School Talent Show,” by Mike Berenstain.

“Yosemite,” by Marion Bauer & John Wallace.

“Cupcake Day,” by Katharine Holabird & Mike Deas.

“Star Wars, The Mandalorian : Allies & Enemies,” by Brooke Vitale.

Denise Flusche,Librarian

denise.flusche@lawtonok.gov

