A selection of new Large Print Fiction books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Hi Five,” by Joe Ide.
“The Englisch Daughter,” Cindy & Erin Woodsmall.
“The Trustworthy One,” by Shelley Gray.
“Yes, I Do,” by Janet Dailey.
“The Girl From Widow Hills,” by Megan Miranda.
“Deadlock,” by Catherine Coulter.
“Near Dark,” by Brad Thor.
“The Friendship List,” by Susan Mallery.
Denise Flusche, Librarian