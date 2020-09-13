A selection of new Large Print Fiction books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”

You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.

“Hi Five,” by Joe Ide.

“The Englisch Daughter,” Cindy & Erin Woodsmall.

“The Trustworthy One,” by Shelley Gray.

“Yes, I Do,” by Janet Dailey.

“The Girl From Widow Hills,” by Megan Miranda.

“Deadlock,” by Catherine Coulter.

“Near Dark,” by Brad Thor.

“The Friendship List,” by Susan Mallery.

Denise Flusche, Librarian

dflusche@lawtonok.gov

