A selection of new Adult Mystery books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Collateral Damage,” by Lynette Eason.
“Deadead Of Winter,” by Annelise Ryan.
“Murder In An Irish Pub,” by Carlene O’Connor.
“Murder Once Removed,” by S. C. Perkins.
“Redemption Point,” by Candice Fox.
“A Field Guide To Homicide,” by Lynn Cahoon.
“Statue Of Limitations,” by Kate Collins.
“A Forgotten Murder,” by Jude Deveraux.
Denise Flusche, Librarian