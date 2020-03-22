A selection of new Juvenile fiction books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Are You Ready To Hatch An Unusual Chicken?” by Kelly Jones & Katie Kath.
“The Great Spy Showdown,” by JM Lee & Hollie Hibbert.
“Star Wars : Galaxy Of Adventures,” by Meredith Rusu.
“Me, Frida, And The Secret Of The Peacock Ring,” by Angela Cervantes.
“The Addams Family,” by Calliope Glass.
“The World Series Kids,” by David Kelly & Mark Meyers.
“Land Of The Spring Dragon,” by Tracey West.
“The Painting,” by Charis Cotter.
Denise Flusche, Librarian