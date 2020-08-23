A selection of new Juvenile fiction books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Alien Babysitting Adventures,” by Carin Davis.
“The 47 People You’ll Meet In Middle School,” by Kristin Mahoney & Hyesu Lee.
“Lunch Swap Disaster,” by Bruce Coville & Glen Mullaly.
“Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure,” by Jeff Kinney.
“The Summer We Found The Baby,” by Amy Hest.
“Annie’s Life In Lists,” by Kristin Mahoney & Rebecca Crane.
“Sixth-Grade Alien,” by Bruce Coville & Glen Mullaly.
“Artemis & The Awesome Animals,” by Joan Holub & Suzanne Williams.
Denise Flusche, Librarian