A selection of new Juvenile fiction books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”

You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.

“Alien Babysitting Adventures,” by Carin Davis.

“The 47 People You’ll Meet In Middle School,” by Kristin Mahoney & Hyesu Lee.

“Lunch Swap Disaster,” by Bruce Coville & Glen Mullaly.

“Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure,” by Jeff Kinney.

“The Summer We Found The Baby,” by Amy Hest.

“Annie’s Life In Lists,” by Kristin Mahoney & Rebecca Crane.

“Sixth-Grade Alien,” by Bruce Coville & Glen Mullaly.

“Artemis & The Awesome Animals,” by Joan Holub & Suzanne Williams.

Denise Flusche, Librarian

dflusche@lawtonok.gov

