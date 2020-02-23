A selection of new Mystery books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Murder Ink,” by Lorraine Bartlett & Gayle Leeson.
“Hush Puppy,” by Laurien Berenson.
“Murder On Cape Cod,” by Maddie Day.
“Sell Low, Sweet Harriet,” by Sherry Harris.
“Theater Nights Are Murder,” by Libby Klein.
“Matchmaking Can Be Murder,” by Amanda Flower.
“Come Homicide Or High Water,” by Denise Swanson.
“Sealed Off,” by Barbara Ross.
Denise Flusche,Librarian