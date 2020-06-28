A selection of new Adult Fiction books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Pass Of Fire,” by Taylor Anderson.
“The Chisholm Trail Bride,” by Kathleen Y’Barbo.
“The Joy Of Falling,” by Lindsay Harrel.
“Starbreaker,” by Amanda Bouchet.
“Ghost Money,” by Stephen Blackmoore.
“Hangman’s Gate,” by R. S. Ford.
“The Perfect Assassin,” by K. A. Doore.
“Flight Risk,” by Cara Putnam.
Denise Flusche, Librarian