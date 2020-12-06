A selection of new Large Print books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Stages Of The Heart,” by Jo Goodman.
“Red Ruckus,” by Brett Cogburn
“Being Known,” by Robin Gunn.
“Careful What You Click For,” by Mary Morrison.
“Blood Mountain,” by Larry Martin.
“The Seaside Cafe,” by Rochelle Alers.
“Hot Lead, Cold Justice,” by Mickey Spillane & Max Collins.
“Firewatching,” by Russ Thomas.
Denise Flusche, Librarian