A selection of new juvenile reader books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Princess Adventure,” by Elle Stephens … [et al.]
“Ty’s Travels : All Aboard!” by Kelly Lyons & Nina Mata.
“Little Critter And The Best Present,” by Mayer Mercer.
“Ty’s Travels : Zip, Zoom!” by Kelly Lyons & Nina Mata.
“Pinkalicious And The Pinkettes,” by Victoria Kann.
“Little Penguin And The Mysterious Object,” by Laura Driscoll & Tadgh Bentley.
“Welcome To Camp,” by Steve Behling & Patrick Spaziante.
“The Gingerbread Pup,” by Maribeth Boelts & Hollie Hibbert.
Denise Flusche, Librarian