A selection of new juvenile fiction books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“I Shrank My Teacher,” by Bruce Coville & Glen Mullaly.
“The Land Of Stories,” by Chris Colfer & Brandon Dorman.
“Jada Sly, Artist & Spy,” by Sherri Winston.
“Oh, Rats,” by Tor Seidler & Gabriel Evans.
“Riding Academy Race,” by Stacia Deutsch & Maine Diaz.
“Dough Boys,” by Paula Chase.
“Sea Life Secrets,” by Franklin Dixon & Santy Gutierrez.
“Scouts,” by Shannon Greenland.
Denise Flusche, Librarian