A selection of new adult romance books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Home With You,” by Liza Kendall.
“The Crow’s Call,” by Wanda Brunstetter.
“The Billionaire In Boots,” By Julia London.
“Tough Talking Cowboy,” by Jennifer Ryan.
“Thursday’s Bride,” by Patricia Johns.
“Engaged To The Earl,” by Lisa Berne.
“His Unexpected Amish Twins,” by Rachel Good.
“Tranquility Falls,” by T. Davis Bunn.
Denise Flusche
Librarian, dflusche@lawtonok.gov