A selection of new Adult large print books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Shadow Flight,” by Christine Feehan.
“Scot Under The Covers,” by Suzanne Enoch.
“A Private Cathedral,” by James Burke.
“Shot To Hell,” by William & J. A. Johnstone.
“Two Thousand Grueling Miles,” by Larry Martin.
“The Spoilt Quilt And Other Frontier Stories,” by Sandra Dallas [et al.].
“The Essence Of Perfection,” by Nita Brooks.
“Across The Way,” by Mary Monroe.
Denise Flusche,Librarian