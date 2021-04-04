A selection of new Large Print books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Firestick,” by William & J. A. Johnstone
“Before She Disappeared,” by Lisa Gardner,
“Ralph Compton: Lost Banshee Mine,” by Jackson Lowry.
“A Little Bit Of Karma,” by ReShonda Billingsley.
“The Haunting At Bonaventure Circus,” by Jaime Wright.
“The Paris Library,” by Janet Skeslien Charles.
“The Girl From The Channel Islands,” by Jenny Lecoat.
“Masquerade At Middlecrest Abbey,” by Abigail Wilson.
Denise Flusche, Librarian