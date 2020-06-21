A selection of new Romance books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Promise At Pebble Creek,” by Lisa Baker.
“A Duke By Any Other Name,” by Grace Burrowes.
“Gone With The Rogue,” by Amelia Grey.
“Head Over Paws,” by Debbie Burns.
“Heiress For Hire,” by Madeline Hunter.
“The Socialite,” by J’Nell Ciesielski.
“A Duke Too Far,” by Jane Ashford.
“First Comes Scandal,” by Julia Quinn.
Denise Flusche, Librarian