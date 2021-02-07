A selection of new Juvenile Fiction has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Astrid The Unstoppable,” by Maria Parr & Katie Harnett.
“Candace Against The Universe,” by Steve Behling.
“The Great Tomb Robbery,” by A.B. Greenfield & Sarah Horne.
“My Robots,” by Johan Olander.
“Charlie Numb3rs And The Woolly Mammoth,” by Ben & Tonya Mezrich.
“The Ambassador Of Nowhere Texas,” by Kimberly Holt.
“Hilda And The Ghost Ship,” by Stephen Davies & Sapo Lendário.
“Claudia And The New Girl,” by Ann Martin.
Denise Flusche, Librarian