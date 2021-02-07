A selection of new Juvenile Fiction has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”

You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.

“Astrid The Unstoppable,” by Maria Parr & Katie Harnett.

“Candace Against The Universe,” by Steve Behling.

“The Great Tomb Robbery,” by A.B. Greenfield & Sarah Horne.

“My Robots,” by Johan Olander.

“Charlie Numb3rs And The Woolly Mammoth,” by Ben & Tonya Mezrich.

“The Ambassador Of Nowhere Texas,” by Kimberly Holt.

“Hilda And The Ghost Ship,” by Stephen Davies & Sapo Lendário.

“Claudia And The New Girl,” by Ann Martin.

Denise Flusche, Librarian

denise.flusche@lawtonok.gov

