A selection of new non-fiction dummy books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Psychology,” by Adam Cash.
“U.S. History,” by Steve Wiegand.
“Borderline Personality Disorder,” by Charles Elliott & Laura Smith.
“Political Science,” by Marcus Stadelmann.
“Home Recording,” by Jeff Strong.
“Sociology,” by Jay Gabler.
“Quitting Smoking & Vaping,” by Charles Elliott & Laura Smith.
“Songwriting,” by Jim Peterik, Dave Austin & Cathy Lynn.
Denise Flusche, Librarian