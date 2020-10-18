A selection of new large print books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Anxious People,” by Fredrik Backman.
“All The Devils Are Here,” by Louise Penny.
“Then She Vanished,” by T. Jefferson Parker.
“Whirlwind,” by Janet Dailey.
“A Question Of Betrayal,” by Anne Perry.
“Someone To Romance,” by Mary Balogh.
“The Darkest Evening,” by Ann Cleeves.
“Robert B. Parker’s Fool’s Paradise,” by Mike Lupica.
Denise Flusche, Librarian