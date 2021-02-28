A selection of new young adult books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Teen’s Guide To Face To Face Connections In A Screen-To-Screen World,” by Jonathan & Alyssa McKee.
“Starsight,” by Brandon Sanderson.
“When You Were Mine,” by Rebecca Serle.
“The Toll,” by Neal Shusterman.
“Stormrise,” by Jillian Boehme.
“New Year’s Kiss,” by Lee Matthews.
“The Guinevere Deception,” by Kiersten White.
“Not So Pure And Simple,” by Lamar Giles.
Denise Flusche, Librarian