A selection of new Adult non-fiction books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library.

“A Family Guide To Spiritual Warfare,” by Kathleen Beckman.

“Dearly,” by Margaret Atwood.

“Animal Embroidery Workbook,” by Jessica Long.

“In Case You Get Hit By A Bus,” by Abby Schneiderman & Adam Seifer.

“Barron’s American Sign Language,” by David & Jennifer Stewart.

“Elizabeth & Margaret,” by Andrew Morton.

“The Power Of Ethics,” by Susan Liautaud & Lisa Sweetingham.

“Airbnb,” by Symon He & James Svetec.

