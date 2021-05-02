A selection of new Adult non-fiction books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“A Family Guide To Spiritual Warfare,” by Kathleen Beckman.
“Dearly,” by Margaret Atwood.
“Animal Embroidery Workbook,” by Jessica Long.
“In Case You Get Hit By A Bus,” by Abby Schneiderman & Adam Seifer.
“Barron’s American Sign Language,” by David & Jennifer Stewart.
“Elizabeth & Margaret,” by Andrew Morton.
“The Power Of Ethics,” by Susan Liautaud & Lisa Sweetingham.
“Airbnb,” by Symon He & James Svetec.
Denise Flusche, Librarian