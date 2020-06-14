A selection of new Mystery books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Murder In Galway,” by Carlene O’Connor.
“Sugar And Vice,” by Eve Calder.
“Murder Can Confuse Your Chihuahua,” by Rose Pressey.
“Murder In The Storybook Cottage,” by Ellery Adams.
“Pulp Friction,” by Julie Lindsey.
“Proof Of Murder,” by Lauren Elliott.
“The Book Supremacy,” by Kate Carlisle.
“Pumpkin Spice Peril,” by Jenn McKinlay.
Denise Flusche, Librarian