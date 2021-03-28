A selection of new Romance books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Highland Treasure,” by Lynsay Sands.
“The Vineyard At Painted Moon,” by Susan Mallery.
“How To Catch A Queen,” by Alyssa Cole.
“His Accidental Amish Family,” by Rachel Good.
“Bayou Dreaming,” by Lexi Blake.
“Earl’s Well That Ends Well,” by Jane Ashford.
“The Coffee Corner,” by Amy Clipston.
“Ten Things I Hate About The Duke,” by Loretta Chase.
Denise Flusche, Librarian