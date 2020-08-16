Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 97F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.