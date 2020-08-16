A selection of new Adult romance books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Butterfly Bayou,” by Lexi Blake.
“Say Yes To The Duke,” by Eloisa James.
“The Secret To Southern Charm,” by Kristy Woodson Harvey.
“When You Wish Upon A Rogue,” by Anna Bennett.
“This Wandering Heart,” by Janine Rosche.
“Beach Read,” by Emily Henry.
“Of Literature And Lattes,” by Katherine Reay.
“Stages Of The Heart,” by Jo Goodman.
Denise Flusche, Librarian