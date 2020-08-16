A selection of new Adult romance books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”

You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.

“Butterfly Bayou,” by Lexi Blake.

“Say Yes To The Duke,” by Eloisa James.

“The Secret To Southern Charm,” by Kristy Woodson Harvey.

“When You Wish Upon A Rogue,” by Anna Bennett.

“This Wandering Heart,” by Janine Rosche.

“Beach Read,” by Emily Henry.

“Of Literature And Lattes,” by Katherine Reay.

“Stages Of The Heart,” by Jo Goodman.

Denise Flusche, Librarian

dflusche@lawtonok.gov

