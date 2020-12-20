A selection of new Christmas books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Amish Romance At Christmastime,” by Linda Byler,
“The Christmas Swap,” by Melody Carlson. [large print]
“An Ivy Hill Christmas,” by Julia Klassen. [large print]
“Christmas Card Murder,” by Leslie Meier, Lee Hollis, & Peggy Ehrhart. [large print]
“An Amish Husband for Tillie,” by Amy Lillard. [large print]
“Everybody’s Tree,” by Barbara Joose & Renee Graef. [Juv.]
“Mistletoe,” by Tad Hills. [Juv.]
“The Grumpy Old Ox,” by Anthony DeStefano & Richard Cowdrey. [Juv.]
Denise Flusche, Librarian