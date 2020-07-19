A selection of new Juvenile books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”

You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.

“Little Critter Goes To School,” by Mercer Mayer.

“Wheels On The Road,” by Scott Emmons, Nicholas Ilic &Nelson Boles.

“Goat In A Boat,” by Janee Trasler.

“Uni Goes To School,” by Amy Rosenthal & Candice Ransom

“Rocking The Tide,” by Jane Yolen & Mike Moran.

“If You Love Robots, You Could Be…” by May Nakamura & Natalie Kwee.

“Frog Meets Dog,” by Janee Trasler.

“The Evil Princess Vs. The Brave Knight Take Turns,” by Jennifer & Matthew Holm.

Denise Flusche, Librarian

dflusche@lawtonok.gov

Tags

Recommended for you